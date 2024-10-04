Toys”R”Us opens second store in Bengaluru

Located at Lulu Mall, the new outlet is spread across over 6,000 sq. ft. of retail space

Bengaluru: Retail tech company Ace Turtle has launched the second store of American toy, clothing and baby product retailer Toys“R”Us in Bengaluru, Ace Turtle wrote on social media on Friday. Located at Lulu Mall, the new outlet is spread across over 6,000 sq. ft. of retail space.

“The Toys”R”Us store at Lulu Mall, Bengaluru has been a hit since its opening, offering a delightful range of toys and catering to the needs of kids and families alike,” Ace Turtle said in a LinkedIn post while sharing images of the new store.

The toy retailer entered Bengaluru in March this year with a 6200 sq. ft. store at Bhartiya Mall.

Toys“R”Us made its foray into the Indian market in 2017 through Tablez India, a division of Abu Dhabi-based Lulu Group International, for an exclusive master franchise agreement. It launched the global toy brand in India in October 2017 with plans to open 200-plus stores, but only managed to open 14 stores which wound up within three years of operations.

In June 2021, Bengaluru-based Ace Turtle entered into a joint venture with the Flipkart Group’s Wholesale Entity in India to acquire the license of Toys“R”Us and Babies”R”Us in India through a strategic arrangement with WHP Global.

Ace Turtle plans to expand the presence of Toys“R”Us in India, with an intent to open up to 50 stores within a span of three years, said Nitin Chhabra, chief executive officer of Ace Turtle told IndiaRetailing in a previous interaction.

Founded in 2013, Ace Turtle is also the exclusive licensee of global retail brands such as Lee, Wrangler and Dockers for India and other South Asian markets.