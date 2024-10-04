Asus opens 300th store in India

Spanning over 700 sq. ft. of retail space, the new Asus store is located at Phoenix Mall of Asia, Byatarayanapura

Bengaluru: Taiwanese tech giant Asus has reached the 300 store milestone in India with the launch of its latest store in Bengaluru, according to a company press release on Friday. Spanning over 700 sq. ft. of retail space, the store is located at Phoenix Mall of Asia, Byatarayanapura.

The store was inaugurated by Norwegian DJ and record producer as well as Asus Republic Of Gamers’ global brand ambassador, Alan Walker who is currently touring in India.

This mark’s the brands first Pegasus store (a retail outlet for Asus electronics and computer hardware offering flagship products) in Bengaluru and third in Karnataka.

The new store offers a range of electronics and computer hardware, including the Asus flagship products such as Vivobooks, Zenbooks, Republic of Gamers (ROG) laptops, gaming desktops, and accessories.

“We are immensely proud to announce our 300th store in India, paving the way for future retail expansion across the country,” said Arnold Su, vice president, consumer and gaming PC, System Business Group, Asus India.

“To build deeper inroads, we are keen to expand further across metros and suburban markets in tier II and tier III cities. Through our retail expansion strategy, we are committed to continue to cultivate our equation with our customers and meet their diverse and ever evolving needs,” he added.

Asus entered the Indian electronics market in early 2011. Since launching the Asus e-shop in 2021, the brand has built a network covering over 400 districts in India and aiming to expand their presence in 600 districts in the coming two years.

Furthermore, there are approximately 1,500 kiosks in tier III and tier IV cities, while operating 5,000 dealer shops across India. Asus products are also readily available on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart alongside exclusive brand stores, multi-brand retail outlets like Croma, Vijay Sales and Reliance Digital.