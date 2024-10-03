Swiss chocolate brand Läderach opens second store in India

Located at India’s largest luxury mall, Jio World Plaza, it is the first store of the chocolate retailer in Mumbai

Bengaluru: Swiss luxury chocolate brand Läderach has opened its second exclusive store in India, more than a year after its initial entry into the country, according to a company press release on Thursday.

Located at India’s largest luxury mall, Jio World Plaza, it is the first store of the chocolate retailer in Mumbai.

The store features a range of Läderach’s luxury chocolate creations, including its FrischSchoggi (fresh chocolate), tablets, pralines, truffles, and chocolate bars.

“We are excited to introduce the luxurious experience of Läderach chocolates at Jio World Plaza, our first store in Mumbai,” said Sanskriti Gupta, Läderach India. “As a strategic market for Läderach, Mumbai has demonstrated exceptional enthusiasm for our brand, evident in the resounding success of our e-commerce offerings.”

The brand entered the country in partnership with a multi-business corporation and FMCG conglomerate Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group) and is looking forward to opening five to seven exclusive Läderach boutiques over the next two years.

Läderach opened its first exclusive store in India in August 2023, located at DLF Emporio in New Delhi. The brand also expanded its presence by introducing online operations in Mumbai towards the end of last year.

Founded in 1962, the family-owned chocolate manufacturer Läderach has over 1,700 employees from more than 50 countries across the group and is headquartered in Switzerland.

Its handcrafted chocolates are offered in over 150 of the company’s own chocolateries with sales locations in 18 countries, as well as through franchise partners in the Middle East and Asia. It also retails through the brand’s online store laderach.com.

Established in the year 1929, the DS Group has 32 manufacturing units and 10 agri sites. It has an extensive and diverse portfolio with presence in mouth freshener, food and beverage, confectionery, hospitality, agri, luxury retail businesses, and other investments.

In addition to Läderach, the Group currently shelters several other brands, including Catch, Pulse, Ksheer, Pass Pass, Tulsi, L’Opera, Le Marche, UnCafe, Birthright, LuvIt, Chingles, The Manu Maharani, and Namah.