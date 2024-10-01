Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles will now be available on Flipkart

The Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles and Flipkart collaboration marks a significant step in the premium motorcycle market in India and is a key part of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles.

New Delhi: Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles on Monday said its motorcycles will now be available on e-commerce platform Flipkart.

The Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles and Flipkart collaboration marks a significant step in the premium motorcycle market in India and is a key part of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles’ digital strategy, designed to improve the customer experience and increase the accessibility of its premium motorcycle range.

Using Flipkart’s platform with over 500 million users, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles will reach a wider audience, allowing motorcycle enthusiasts from various parts of India to explore, compare, and choose from their range of performance-classic bikes, it stated.

This collaboration is a strategic move for Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles to gain an early advantage in Flipkart’s growing bike category.

The partnership is expected to increase visibility, especially during Flipkart’s major sales events, driving demand and expanding brand awareness across a diverse user base, it said.

“Our collaboration with Flipkart marks a significant milestone in the premium motorcycle segment. By bringing Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles to Flipkart’s platform, we’re enhancing the discovery and purchase experience for enthusiasts across India. This partnership allows customers to explore our entire range, and compare models, among others,” said Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO of Classic Legends.

Classic Legends designs manufactures and sells classic motorcycle brands – Jawa, Yezdi and BSA.

The collaboration offers customers several benefits, including attractive financial solutions such as no-cost EMI, buy now, pay later (BNPL) schemes, and EMI plans with no down payment, making premium motorcycles more affordable.

Besides, customers can receive benefits worth Rs 22,500 on selected models.

This includes additional cashback on transactions made using the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, among others, it said.

“We are leveraging our extensive logistics network to ensure smooth coordination between online bookings and offline deliveries at Jawa Yezdi dealerships. This collaboration not only expands our premium offerings but also demonstrates how Flipkart’s technology and reach can open new avenues for specialized segments like high-end motorcycles,” said Jagjeet Harode, Vice President for Electronics at Flipkart.