Conscious Chemist raises Rs 12 cr from Atomic Capital

Founded in 2019 and featured on Shark Tank India Season 3, Conscious Chemist has served over 10 lakh customers across India.

New Delhi: Gurugram-based cosmetic brand Conscious Chemist has raised Rs 12 crore from Atomic Capital – an early-stage VC firm, a release by the company said on Tuesday. The brand has also appointed Apoorv Gautam, Atomic Capital’s founder to its board of directors.

The company plans to use the funding to scale up its operation, supply chain, marketing, and distribution of products. In addition to new product launches, the brand expansion will ALSO include elevating customer experience through data-driven insights and penetrating new markets in the beauty and wellness domain, the release added.

“We are glad to have Apoorv join our board in this new partnership with Atomic Capital. This is an exciting time for Conscious Chemist as we focus on scaling rapidly and bringing more innovative, science-backed skincare solutions to Indian consumers,” said Conscious Chemist chief executive officer (CEO) Robin Gupta.

Founded in 2019 and featured on Shark Tank India Season 3, Conscious Chemist has served over 10 lakh customers across India. The company sells products like Cleansers, Treatment Creams, Skin Boosters, Sunscreens, Body Creams, Skin Routines etc.

The brand reaches customers through platforms like Amazon, Nykaa, Myntra, Flipkart, Blinkit, Zepto, and its own D2C website.