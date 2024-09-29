French Crown Expands with Physical Stores

French Crown, a luxury brand, is expanding from online success to physical stores across India, offering an exclusive shopping experience with in-store collections and personalized service

French Crown, a leading luxury menswear brand, is making an offline foray, marking a milestone in its growth journey. Founded by Ilesh Ghevariya and Bhavdip Ghevariya in 2016, the brand, known for its sustainable approach to fashion, has announced the launch of its physical stores in key Indian cities.

The Evolution of the French Crown

French Crown began its journey with its online platform, where it rapidly gained popularity for its premium yet accessible men’s fashion. Over the years, the brand has expanded its presence to over 90 countries, consistently launching over 300 new designs every week. Its premium product range is known for a sharp blend of elegance, comfort, and trendsetting styles.

A Step Toward Offline Retail

While the convenience of online shopping has been a cornerstone of French Crown’s success, the brand acknowledges the importance of offering customers a hands-on experience. By venturing into offline retail, French Crown intends to meet the growing demand for a more immersive, tactile shopping experience, where customers can feel the fabrics, try on clothes, and enjoy tailored services.

“The online space has allowed us to reach a wider audience and build a global presence, but we have seen that many customers still appreciate the in-store experience, especially when it comes to luxury fashion,” said Ilesh Ghevariya, co-founder of French Crown. “Our offline stores will offer exclusive collections, providing our customers with something they won’t find online.”

Exclusive In-Store Collections

Each French Crown store will feature exclusive collections, unavailable online, adding an element of rarity and excitement for customers who prefer the in-person shopping experience. In-store tailoring services will also be available, ensuring that every customer can find a perfect fit and enjoy garments that cater to their individual style preferences.

“We want our customers to feel that they are not just buying clothes but stepping into a world of personalized luxury,” Ghevariya explained. “Our stores will reflect this with sleek, modern interiors designed to offer an elevated shopping experience.”

Strategic Expansion in Key Indian Cities

French Crown is kicking off its offline expansion with stores in 10 key locations. These cities have been carefully chosen for their fashion-forward, style-conscious audiences.

The first wave of stores includes locations in:

Surat: Shop No – 166, 167, 168, Avadh Viceroy, N/R Dmart, Sarthana Jakat Naka, nana Varachha, Surat, Gujarat 395006

Akola: Necklace Rd, New Radhakisan Plots, Ranpise Nagar, Akola, Maharashtra 444001

Chandrapur: Laxmi Narayan Mandir, Main Road, Chandrapur City, Maharashtra 442401

Nagpur: Plot no 266, E.H.C Road, Ramdaspeth, Nagpur, Maharashtra 440010

Amravati: Tapadia City Centre, Badnera Road, Amravati, Maharashtra 444607

Yavatmal: C. Pobaru Market, Near Mahajanwadi, Yavatmal, Maharashtra 445001

Jalgoan: 80 Feet Kanalda Mangal Karyalaya, Shivaji Nagar, Jalgaon, Maharashtra 425001

Champa: Sadar bazzar main road, Champa, Chhattisgarh 495671

Delhi: C 1/9, shop no. 3-4, Lal Quarter, Krishna Nagar, New Delhi 110051

Haryana: SCO-34, Old Delhi Rd, Sector 14, Gurugram, Haryana 122001

These store locations are poised to offer local shoppers the opportunity to engage with the brand firsthand, experiencing its commitment to style, quality, and comfort.

Future Plans and Vision

French Crown’s offline expansion is just the beginning of a broader strategy to grow its footprint across India. The brand’s vision is to make luxury fashion accessible to a wider audience while maintaining its emphasis on sustainability and quality craftsmanship.

French Crown is well-positioned to capture a significant share of this expanding sector. The introduction of its new “Frenchies” line, offering trendy and comfortable styles for everyday wear, will further expand the brand’s reach.

French Crown’s transition into offline retail marks a pivotal moment in the brand’s evolution. By combining its well-established online presence with immersive physical stores, French Crown is set to offer Indian men the best of both worlds—luxury fashion at their fingertips and the personal touch of in-store shopping.

*This content has been provided by the company as part of a Focus Feature and IndiaRetailing is not responsible for either the content or any claims made in it by the company.