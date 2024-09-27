Turkish furniture brand Konfor debuts in India with Creaticity

The Turkish furniture brand’s first store will open on 3 October at Pune’s Creaticity Mall

Mumbai: Turkey-based Konfor Furniture is entering the Indian market through a strategic partnership with Pune-based Creaticity, a lifestyle and home decor destination, housing leading national and international brands in the category.

The first store under the partnership will open on 3 October at Creaticity’s shopping centre at Yerawada in Pune. The 12,000 sq. ft. store will showcase an exclusive range of Turkish-inspired sofas, beds, wardrobes, and accent furniture and offer speedy delivery options. The products will be manufactured at its state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Turkey and imported to India.

“Konfor has the unique strength of being both a manufacturer and a retailer. They have arguably one of the largest manufacturing facilities, spread across 6 lakh sq. ft., in the city of Izmir, renowned for high-quality furniture manufacturing, making a wide variety of furniture from panel furniture to upholstery to dining to mattresses,” Dr. Mahesh M, CEO of Creaticity told IndiaRetailing adding that the brand, known for its modern aesthetics and advanced technology, will be a significant addition to Creaticity’s House of Brands approach.

Konfor Furniture started its journey from Izmir, Turkey in 1978 and has since established itself as a major player in the global furniture market, with 148 stores across 33 countries and a dominant presence in Europe and Middle East. The company’s showrooms, average 10,000 sq. ft. in size and showcase a wide array of premium space-saving furniture.

In India, the company is positioning itself as a premium yet affordable brand. For instance, a 5-door wardrobe is priced at a starting price of Rs1.50 lakh and king-size beds are priced at Rs 85,000 onwards.

“India’s diverse and dynamic market presents an exciting opportunity for Konfor Furniture. We are proud to bring our Europe-inspired designs, tailored to Indian sensibilities, at prices that resonate with the Indian market,” said Serkan Sen, International Director, Konfor.

“Through our partnership with Creaticity, we aim to introduce Indian consumers to the perfect blend of Turkish craftsmanship, modern design, and practical functionality, making European elegance accessible to a wider audience,” Sen added.

Konfor is targeting design-conscious Indians with global inspirations.

The launch of the first store will be followed by expansion through various channels including e-commerce platforms, B2B partnerships, and shop-in-shop concepts.

“The brand is poised to expand PAN India in a phased manner in Pune and neighbouring states. Expansion will enable business growth and market visibility through Creaticity’s strategic expansion plan for Konfor in India,” said Dr. Mahesh M, CEO of Creaticity without revealing details about the expansion.

“Pune will be a gateway to Western Maharashtra. We will undertake consumer surveys to understand consumer tastes. Based on what we find, markets will be identified, and expansion chalked out,” he added.

Creaticity is a division of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd. The 3.5 lakh sq. ft. mall holds the distinction of being the only centre in the country with 2 lakh sq. ft. space dedicated to the home category through HomeCity, which offers 52,000 home décor ideas, over 10,000 products, more than 100 national and global brands and exclusive brand stores.

Some of the major brands at Creaticity are @home from the Nilkamal group, Ashley Furniture HomeStore from North America, Natuzzi Editions, Febal Casa and ALf Italia from Italy, Pepperfry, Wakefit, Wooden Street, Urban Ladder, Design Cafe etc with some more global brands on the anvil.

This is the second brand that is entering the country’s burgeoning home market, which is pegged at $22.92 billion in 2024, and expected to reach $38.38 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 10.64% as per Mordor Intelligence. On September 18, IndiaRetailing broke the news about Japan’s largest furniture retailer Nitori coming to India at R City, Ghatkopar.