DHL Express to hike parcel delivery prices from January

DHL said that prices are adjusted across markets globally on an annual basis, taking into consideration inflation and currency

New Delhi: Logistics operator DHL Express on Friday said it will increase the prices for parcel deliveries in India by an average of 6.9% from January 1 next year.

DHL said that prices are adjusted across markets globally on an annual basis, taking into consideration inflation and currency dynamics as well as administrative costs related to regulatory and security measures.

“DHL Express announces price adjustments that will take effect on January 1, 2025. The average (price) increase in India will be 6.9%,” the company said in a statement.

“We are committed to delivering stable and dependable services globally despite the ongoing impact of geopolitical dynamics and supply chain disruptions on the logistics landscape,” said R S Subramanian, senior vice-president for South Asia at DHL Express.

