Reliance’s Ajio adds H&M on its platform

H&M will feature over 10,000 styles across womenswear, menswear, kidswear and home décor on Ajio

Bengaluru: Reliance Retail-owned fashion e-commerce platform Ajio has added Swedish fashion brand Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) on its platform, the companies announced in a joint press release on Thursday.

While Ajio strengthens its international brands portfolio, H&M aims to expand its reach and online market share by leveraging Ajio’s digital platform and expansive reach, the release added.

“Over the past couple of years, we have pushed the fashion horizon to bring the best of international brands to Ajio,” said Vineeth Nair, chief executive officer of Ajio. “The launch of H&M on Ajio not only enriches the diverse tapestry of styles the platform offers but also symbolizes our commitment to providing our customers with the latest global brands and trends.”

In 2019, H&M made its debut on the Flipkart-owned online marketplace Myntra, and Ajio is the second online platform where H&M has established its presence.

H&M will feature over 10,000 styles across womenswear, menswear, kidswear and home décor on Ajio including its Autumn/Winter 2024 collection, with prices starting at Rs 399.

“By harnessing Ajio’s robust digital platform and expansive reach, we are extending the accessibility of our diverse range of high-quality and affordable clothing to even more discerning customers across the nation,” said Yanira Ramirez, country sales manager at H&M India.

H&M entered the Indian market in October 2015 and launched its official website in 2018. Today, the company boasts over 64 stores across more than 29 cities in the country, as stated on its official website.

In 2022, the company introduced its homeware items in India and opened its first H&M Home store in Bengaluru in February of this year, followed by additional stores in Hyderabad in June and Mumbai in August.