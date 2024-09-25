SMBs to launch over 9,500 new products in Amazon’s festive sale

The Indian SMBs, a part of Amazon’s seller programmes, include Karigar, Saheli, Alpino, Phool, Aazol, Taasha Craft, among others

New Delhi: Ahead of its month-long festive season sale, Amazon India on Wednesday said more than 9,500 new products from small and medium businesses (SMBs) will be showcased on the platform.

The Indian SMBs, a part of Amazon’s seller programmes, include Karigar, Saheli, Alpino, Phool, Aazol, Taasha Craft, among others.

“Our goal is to make the festive season memorable for everyone and empower our sellers, through digital transformation to help them connect with customers across different parts of India. With more than 16 lakh sellers, offering crores of products, our customers can expect great value, extensive selection, and reliable delivery to 100 per cent serviceable pin codes across India,” said Amit Nanda, Director, Selling Partner Services, Amazon India.

Amazon has introduced a line-up of new features and tools like a sale event planner, AI-based listing experience, and imaging services, among others to help sellers easily list and effectively showcase their products.

The 9th edition of the Amazon Great Indian Festival is set to start on September 27, with 24-hour early access for Prime members.