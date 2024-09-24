U.S. Polo Assn. now available on Zepto

Through its partnership, Zepto has broadened its range to encompass apparel and fashion, extending beyond groceries and personal care

Bengaluru: American fashion brand U.S. Polo Assn. (USPA) has partnered with the quick-commerce platform Zepto to provide product delivery within 10 minutes in all the cities where Zepto operates, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

Through its partnership, Mumbai-based Zepto has broadened its range to encompass apparel and fashion, extending beyond groceries and personal care.

“We’re thrilled about this partnership,” said Aadit Palicha, co-founder of Zepto. “This marks a pivotal moment in our quick-commerce journey as Zepto expands into the fashion and lifestyle space. With USPA on board, our sellers are delivering a new level of convenience to fashion shoppers across India.”

“With USPA’s sporty coolness and Zepto’s lightning-fast delivery, we are bringing a new level of accessibility and convenience to our customers. That is such an exciting trend setting solution for modern day needs of our consumers,” said Shailesh Chaturvedi, managing director of Arvind Fashions Ltd., the exclusive licensee of USPA.

USPA entered India in early 2007 and is licensed in the country by Arvind Fashions Ltd. Currently, its retail footprint in India includes more than 450 brand stores and over 2,000 shop-in-shops across 200 cities in India.

Arvind Fashions is now scaling up USPA, with plans to increase both its store and online presence, grow adjacent categories, and introduce new related products, Chaturvedi told IndiaRetailing in a previous interaction.