Rashmi Sen is now CEO – Malls at The Phoenix Mills Ltd.

Sen has been at the forefront of delivering some of Phoenix’s most ambitious projects, significantly increasing the company’s retail footprint

Mumbai: The Phoenix Mills Ltd. (PML), which operates 13 malls across 8 cities in the country, announced on Friday the elevation of Rashmi Sen to CEO – Malls.

She was earlier the chief operating officer, a position she held at the company for over six years before being promoted to CEO.

Sen has worked at the company for over 14 years rising through the ranks.

“She has been at the forefront of delivering some of our most ambitious projects, significantly increasing the retail footprint, including the recent opening of several of Phoenix’s extraordinary new malls,” the mall operator wrote on its LinkedIn handle.

Sen is a stalwart in the real estate industry, having spent over 26 years in the field. Her ability to develop and lead high-performing teams, combined with her strong leadership, results-oriented mindset, and relationship-driven approach, has been key to the success of the malls.

During her tenure at Phoenix, Sen has contributed immensely to the mall business strategy and expansion across the country. Her leadership has played a pivotal role in elevating the shopping centres of The Phoenix Mills Ltd. to world-class standards, building long-standing relationships with national and global brands, and delivering exceptional operational excellence.

“I am deeply honored and sincerely grateful to everyone who has been part of this incredible journey. Over the years, I’ve had the privilege to witness the outstanding growth and transformation of our The Phoenix Mills Ltd.‘s Mall business. Together, we’ve overcome challenges, embraced opportunities, and relentlessly pursued excellence,” Sen wrote on her LinkedIn in response to PML’s post.

“As I step into this expanded role, I am truly inspired by the vision of our Chairman, Mr. Atul Ruia, and the values that have shaped our success. The path ahead is filled with exciting opportunities, and I look forward to walking it alongside all of you. We will continue to innovate, break new ground, embrace change, and deliver exceptional value to our customers, partners, and shareholders,” she wrote further.

Today, The Phoenix Mills Ltd. is India’s largest retail mall owner and operator, with an operational, revenue-generating portfolio of 11 million sq. ft., set to grow to 14 million sq. ft. by 2027.