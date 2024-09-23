Dockers opens second store in India

Located at Dehradun, Uttarakhand, the new Dockers store offers a range of apparel and accessories for both men and women

Bengaluru: California-based casualwear brand Dockers has launched its second retail store in India, located in Dehradun, said the technology-native retail company Ace Turtle in a press release on Monday.

Ace Turtle is the exclusive licensee for Dockers, as well as international brands Lee, Wrangler, Toys ‘R’ Us, and Babies ‘R’ Us in India.

“We are delighted to bring the globally acclaimed Dockers experience to fashion enthusiasts in Dehradun with the opening of our exclusive retail store,” said Nitin Chhabra, chief executive officer of Ace Turtle. “We will be opening more stores across Indian cities in the future.”

The new store offers a diverse range of apparel and accessories for both men and women.

“We are proud to expand the Dockers presence in India with the opening of second store in Dehradun. Our collaboration with ace turtle ensures that we can deliver our signature blend of style, comfort, and innovation to a new audience,” said Natalie MacLennan, chief executive officer of Dockers.

Dockers entered India for the first time in 2000 with its parent company Levi-Strauss but the US-based brand subsequently exited India in 2004. The semi-formal khaki brand, which re-entered the Indian market in 2005 after a year break, exited again in 2009 due to the consumer’s deviation from the khaki category to denimwear and formal pants with blended fabrics.

Dockers re-entered India in a partnership with Ace Turtle in May 2023 and opened its first retail outlet at Pacific Mall, Netaji Subhash Place, New Delhi in February this year.

Currently, the company is planning to open five stores this year and in about two odd years, the target is to reach 20 stores, Berry Singh, co-founder of Ace Turtle said to IndiaRetailing during a previous interaction.

Apart from its retail stores, Dockers is also available for purchase at department stores Shoppers Stop and Kapsons as well as online platforms Amazon, Myntra and Ajio.