Amazon announces commission hike for content creators ahead of festive sale

The revised structure will offer content creators 1.5x-2x increased income across a wide range of product categories.

New Delhi: E-commerce platform Amazon on Monday announced an increase in its standard commission income rates across 20 plus sub-categories for over 50,000 content creators engaged with it.

The revised structure will offer content creators 1.5x-2x increased income across a wide range of product categories, including popular choices like fashion, beauty and personal care appliances, home, kitchen, toys, and books, Amazon said.

“This empowers creators to earn more during the peak shopping season and capitalise on the increased consumer demand during the Amazon Great Indian Festival (AGIF),” a company statement said.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is set to start on September 27, with 24-hour early access for Prime members.

Apart from the overall increase in standard commission income rates, it has also introduced target-linked incentives of up to 10-15 per cent of revenue generated, it added.

As part of the Amazon Live program, hundreds of creators will run over 1,500 live streams across categories including Mobiles, Home Appliances, Home Decor, Fashion and Beauty among many others for the AGIF (Amazon Great Indian Festival), the statement said.

Director of shopping initiatives for India and emerging markets at Amazon, Zahid Khan said this enhanced support system will not only benefit creators but also translate into a more engaging and rewarding shopping experience for the customers.