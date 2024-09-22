Uniqlo launches UTme! India art project 

The brand has partnered with emerging Indian artists to create exclusive T-shirts and tote bag designs.

New Delhi: Japanese fashion retail brand Uniqlo has launched UTme! India Arto Project which will feature designs by young Indian artists, a release by the company said on Friday.

This is the first time Uniqlo has collaborated with Indian artists to design UTme! T-shirts and tote bags. The collection will be available exclusively at the Uniqlo Ambience Mall Vasant Kunj store, New Delhi, launching today, the release added.

“We are elated to launch the UTme! India Art Project. It’s exciting to collaborate with talented local artists on such special collections, and this collaboration represents one way that we are strengthening our commitment to the Indian community and celebrating the diversity in their everyday lives” said Nidhi Rastogi, Marketing Director, Uniqlo India.

UTme! is a service that allows customers the experience of designing their own Uniqlo T-shirts. Customers can choose from the selection of stickers in the UTme! Machine. The designs will be printed on-site, allowing customers to personalize T-shirts and tote bags in 20 minutes. Pre-printed T-shirts featuring the new designs will also be available at the Uniqlo Ambience Mall Vasant Kunj store.

Uniqlo entered India in September 2019 with a large store at New Delhi’s Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj. It currently operates eight stores in Delhi NCR, two in Mumbai and one store each in Chandigarh, Lucknow and Zirakpur.

IndiaRetailing had earlier reported that the company plans to open a total of about six to eight stores in Mumbai and Pune in the next two years. Furthermore, the retailer is in talks with a host of prominent malls in those two cities.