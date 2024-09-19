P N Rao enters Hyderabad

Located at Jubilee Hills, it is the 8th retail store of the Bengaluru-based brand in India

Bengaluru: 100-year old legacy fashion brand P N Rao has entered Hyderabad with its first flagship store in the city, the company said in a press release on Thursday. Located at Jubilee Hills, it is the 8th store of the Bengaluru-based brand in South India.

“With its advent in Hyderabad, P N Rao is poised to make its presence felt in the city, catering to the requirements of the people with a qualitative bent of mind and soon emerging as their favourite,” said Ketan Pishe, partner at P N Rao.

The store features suit concierge service, where customers can schedule private appointments with an executive. Moreover, for the first time, P N Rao is introducing 3D visualisation technology in its store, where a customer can scan a particular product/garment and visualise how a fabric will look on oneself before making the purchase.

Commenting on its expansion plans, Naveen Pishe, partner at the brand said, “our vision is to take the legacy brand deeper and wider across the country in phases, through the franchisee route. As a first step, we have identified a franchisee with whom we have signed a letter of Intent for geographical expansion into other territories.”

P N Rao was established in 1923 with a 100 sq. ft. tailoring and retail unit in Bengaluru. By the 1940s, the Pishe family had begun tailoring suits and dresses for officers and women of the erstwhile British Raj, and in the 1950s the company fully transitioned into creating made-to-measure men’s suits. In March 2023 the company announced its re-entry to women’s wear during its 100th year.

Apart from its latest store in Hyderabad, the suit maker operates five stores in Bengaluru and two in Chennai.