Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Food & BeverageLatest News

AbCoffee unveils mobile app

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
40
0
Source: LinkedIn
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The new app allows users to order coffee in just three taps, complete with customization options

Bengaluru: Tech-enabled grab-and-go coffee chain AbCoffee has launched its mobile app that enables consumers to order coffee in three taps, offering deals and customisation options, according to a company press release on Thursday.

To kickstart the app launch, the brand presented a rap anthem, which is already viral on social platforms, the company said.

“Our app launch needed to mirror AbCoffee’s core: excitement, flavour, and community,” said Abhijeet Anand, founder of AbCoffee. “This new platform empowers our customers with convenience and choice, while the rap track delivers our message in a language that resonates with modern coffee aficionados.” 

AbCoffee claims to be the first-ever coffee chain to have more than 50 outlets in just 2 years. With coffee starting at just Rs 77, consumers can visit the new counters, order online through Zomato, and Swiggy or pre-order their coffees for pick up on its web app.

The brand’s grab-and-go format, coupled with speciality coffee offerings and advanced backend operations, has facilitated the serving of over 700,000 coffees in a short timeframe. The chain sources 100% specialty coffee beans from India’s coffee plantations, resulting in a customer loyalty rate of 61%.

Latest News
00:13:43
In FocusSandeep Kumar -

Achieving Stability: Third Year Marks Full Occupancy for the Centre: Nandini Taneja, Regional Director- Leasing, Reach Group

Conceptualised as a neighborhood mixed-use development situated in Sector 70, Gurugram by the ReachGroup, 3Roads was created to be...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.