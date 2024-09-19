AbCoffee unveils mobile app

The new app allows users to order coffee in just three taps, complete with customization options

Bengaluru: Tech-enabled grab-and-go coffee chain AbCoffee has launched its mobile app that enables consumers to order coffee in three taps, offering deals and customisation options, according to a company press release on Thursday.

To kickstart the app launch, the brand presented a rap anthem, which is already viral on social platforms, the company said.

“Our app launch needed to mirror AbCoffee’s core: excitement, flavour, and community,” said Abhijeet Anand, founder of AbCoffee. “This new platform empowers our customers with convenience and choice, while the rap track delivers our message in a language that resonates with modern coffee aficionados.”

AbCoffee claims to be the first-ever coffee chain to have more than 50 outlets in just 2 years. With coffee starting at just Rs 77, consumers can visit the new counters, order online through Zomato, and Swiggy or pre-order their coffees for pick up on its web app.

The brand’s grab-and-go format, coupled with speciality coffee offerings and advanced backend operations, has facilitated the serving of over 700,000 coffees in a short timeframe. The chain sources 100% specialty coffee beans from India’s coffee plantations, resulting in a customer loyalty rate of 61%.