Salesforce says co-pilots, chatbots outdated, launches autonomous AI suite for businesses

By Ashish Agashe, PTI

New Delhi: Customer relationship management tools provider Salesforce on Tuesday launched an autonomous AI suite for businesses.

Christened as “Agentforce”, the suite will help employees across functions such as service, sales, marketing, and commerce, according to a company statement.

The statement said the widely used co-pilots and chatbots are now outdated because they rely on human requests and struggle with complex or multi-step tasks.

The newly launched offering has the sophistication of a self-driving car, retrieves the right data on demand, builds action plans for any task, and executes them without requiring human intervention, the statement said.

The San Francisco-based company said the new solutions will help deliver efficiencies and better customer engagement for the businesses.

The digital workforce of “AI agents” can analyze data, make decisions, and take action on tasks like answering customer service inquiries, qualifying sales leads, and optimizing marketing campaigns, it said.

Marc Benioff, the chairman and chief executive of the company said the newly launched offerings are the “third wave of AI” wherein the technology has advanced beyond the widely prevalent copilots to a new era of highly accurate, low-hallucination intelligent agents that actively drive customer success.