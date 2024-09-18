‘MSME Digital Index 2024’ by PayNearby

The report provides an in-depth analysis of technology usage among MSMEs at the grassroots level

The ‘MSME Digital Index 2024’ report by banking and digital network PayNearby offers an in-depth analysis of technology usage among MSMEs (micro, small, and medium enterprises) at the grassroots level.

Compiled from a nationwide survey of over 10,000 MSMEs in the retail sector (kirana stores, mobile recharge stores, medical stores, customer service point, and travel agents), the report captures their awareness and adoption of technology in both professional and personal contexts.

The report highlights the most popular banking services utilized by MSMEs, investigates their language preferences for technology and business interactions, and addresses the technological challenges they face.

Key findings of the report are:

65% of MSMEs use digital technology for daily business operations.

75% of those who use digital technology are in the age group 18-30 years.

66% prefer mobile hotspots for daily operations, with 26% using Wi-Fi routers, 5% ethernet cables, and 3% dongles.

YouTube is popular among MSME retail owners, with 72% using the platform for entertainment purposes.

Click here to access the entire report