Mila Beauté partners with Zepto

Bengaluru: New Delhi-based beauty brand Mila Beauté has partnered with the quick-commerce platform Zepto to provide product delivery within 10 minutes in all the cities where Zepto operates, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

“By leveraging Zepto’s fast and efficient delivery network, we intend to fulfill our customers’ last-minute makeup requirements,” said Saahil Nayar, co-founder of Mila Beauté. “Currently, our sales distribution is 80% offline and 20% online, but we aim to shift this balance to 60% offline and 40% online in the coming years.”

The platform will offer a curated range of Mila Beauté products across various makeup categories, including face, lip, and eye cosmetics.

“We welcome Mila Beauté to our ever-expanding range of beauty essentials. I thank our sellers for having enabled this,” said Chandan Mendiratta, chief brand officer of Zepto.

Mila Beaute is the rebranded avatar of Milap Cosmetics, founded by former Swiss Beauty chief executive officer Saahil Nayar and Milap Cosmetics’ Sachin and Keshav Chadha.

The company presently has a retail presence in general trade with over 10,000 counters across India and aims to increase this number to 20,000 by the end of FY25. It is also gearing up to strengthen its presence across India, targeting a million consumer base and projecting a revenue of Rs 100 crore over the next 12 months. Read more about its expansion plans here.