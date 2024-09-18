Amazon India launches 3 new fulfillment centers, business customer base surge 111%

The new centres, along with the expansion of Amazon’s existing fulfilment network, will significantly boost delivery speeds for customers in North and East India.

New Delhi: With an eye on the upcoming festive season, Amazon India on Tuesday announced the launch of three new fulfilment centres in Delhi NCR, Guwahati and Patna.

Announcing the launch of the three new fulfilment centres, it said, “With a combined storage space of 1.2 million plus cubic feet, the new fulfilment centres will enable faster fulfilment of customer orders in the region.”

The investment will help sellers across the region serve customers better as it places selection closer to customers, and would create thousands of new job opportunities providing an economic impetus to the region.

“These jobs entail a variety of roles in Amazon’s operations network, including full-time and part-time opportunities. All these buildings are ready and operational ahead of the upcoming festive season and will collectively support more than 2.5 lakh sellers across Delhi NCR, Bihar and Assam,” it added.

In addition, the customer base of Amazon Business has expanded at a compounded annual growth rate of 111% in the country in the last six years, top company officials told PTI.

Director of Amazon Business Mitranjan Bhaduri told reporters here that 65% of overall orders on Amazon Business are now received through mobile phones.

The customer base of the platform (Amazon Business) across India has increased at a CAGR of 111% in the last six years, Bhaduri said.

Amazon Business, the B2B online wholesale market started in 2017, is completing seven years in India, he said.

Bhaduri said that Amazon Business has witnessed significant growth outside metro areas, particularly in Bhopal, where it has seen a 2.4-times year-over-year (YoY) increase in new customers.

He said that a study reveals strong consumer enthusiasm for online festive shopping.

In the study, he said 89% of respondents expressed their excitement for the upcoming festivities with 71% indicating that they intend to shop online.

Nearly 50% of respondents said they intended to shop online and could have spent more on online festive shopping than last year, he claimed.