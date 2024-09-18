Register Now
AB InBev India joins the ONDC network to empower micro-entrepreneurs

By PTI
Image Credit: LinkedIn
Through its Swadhaar programme, AB InBev India plans to onboard over 5,000 new sellers on the ONDC network by 2030

Bengaluru: Beer and beverage company AB InBev India has joined the government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) network, as a part of AB InBev’s Swadhaar programme, which aims to help businesses run by micro-entrepreneurs across the country, according to a company press release on Wednesday.

“By leveraging the ONDC network, we aim to bridge the digital divide and unlock  multiple opportunities for small businesses,” said Anasuya Ray, vice president – corporate affairs, AB InBev India. “This initiative will not only empower micro-entrepreneurs to expand their e-commerce prospects in the communities we serve but also strengthen our value chain.”

Incorporated in December 2021, ONDC is an initiative  of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government  of India to make e-commerce more inclusive and accessible, for consumers and businesses.

Through Swadhaar, AB InBev India plans to onboard over 5,000 new sellers on the ONDC network by 2030, the company said.

In its first year, the Swadhaar programme aims to empower 500 small-scale sellers across Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar  Pradesh, Haryana, and West Bengal through the ONDC network. The initiative places a special emphasis on onboarding  small-scale, women-led enterprises, farmers, nano-businesses, MSMEs, and Kirana stores from diverse sectors like retail,  FMCG, agro-food and allied sectors.  

“AB InBev India’s Swadhaar programme, harnessing the power of the vast open  network, perfectly illustrates how we can empower micro-entrepreneurs to overcome geographical barriers and showcase  their products to customers nationwide,” said T Koshy, managing director of ONDC.

