Shopping Centres

Saya Piazza nears completion with 2.06 lakh sq. ft. premium retail

Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Saya Piazza offers 2.06 lakh sq. ft. of leasable area, with 567 stores and a prime golf course-facing location.

New Delhi: Real estate company Saya Group has officially begun the fit-out period for its upcoming commercial project, Saya Piazza, located in Sector 131 on Noida Expressway, a release by the real estate company said on Monday.

The project will feature 2.06 lakh sq. ft. of leasable area and 567 stores. In addition, the mall will feature 70% premium brands.

“There is no better way to start a fulfilling project than to be enveloped by spiritual vibes that bring fortune and prosperity. Saya Group is innately Indian at its core, and this Yagya represents the essence of our values and our belief in auspicious beginnings,” said Vikas Bhasin, chairman & managing director, of Saya Group.

Saya Group has delivered 5.37 million sq. ft. in residential spaces and has 2.37 million sq. ft. currently under development.

