PN Gadgil Jewellers’ shares off to strong market debut; settle over 65% higher

The stock made its debut at Rs 834, surging 73.75 per cent from the issue price on the BSE

New Delhi: Shares of jewellery retail chain PN Gadgil Jewellers Ltd. made a remarkable market debut on Tuesday and ended with a premium of over 65 per cent against the issue price of Rs 480.

The stock made its debut at Rs 834, surging 73.75 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 75.79 per cent to Rs 843.80. Shares of the firm ended at Rs 792.80, a jump of 65.16 per cent.

At the NSE, shares of the firm listed at Rs 830, soaring 72.91 per cent. The stock ended at Rs 787.90, up 64.14 per cent.

The company’s market valuation stood at Rs 10,758.96 crore.

In traded volume terms, 23.72 lakh shares of the firm were traded at the BSE and 246.28 lakh shares at the NSE during the day.

The initial public offering (IPO) of PN Gadgil Jewellers Ltd received 59.41 times subscription on the last day of bidding on Thursday.

The Rs 1,100-crore initial share sale had a price band of Rs 456-480 per share.

The Maharashtra-based company’s IPO had a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 850 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares to the tune of Rs 250 crore by promoter SVG Business Trust.

Of the fresh issue proceeds, Rs 393 crore will be utilised for the funding expenditure towards setting up 12 new stores in Maharashtra, Rs 300 crore for payment of debt, besides a portion will also be used for general corporate purposes.

PN Gadgil Jewellers offers a wide range of precious metal/jewellery products, including gold, silver, platinum and diamond jewellery, across various price points and designs.