Myntra’s GenZ customer base doubles to 16 million in 2024

Myntra is looking forward to adding another 20-25 million GenZ customers in the next couple of years

New Delhi: Lifestyle e-commerce platform Myntra on Tuesday said it has doubled its GenZ customer base to 16 million in 2024 from over 8 million in mid-2023.

The growth was led by Myntra’s GenZ fashion vertical FWD — an app-in-app offering, it said.

“With the online trend-first fashion market expected to grow over 8x into a USD 5 billion market by 2028, FWD by Myntra is…taking charge in reshaping fashion for young India, reflecting Myntra’s commitment to staying ahead of GenZ’s rapidly evolving trends and preferences,” a company statement said.

Flipkart-owned Myntra looks forward to adding another 20-25 million GenZ, born during the late 1990s and early 2000s, customers in the next couple of years, it added.

“We plan to double our customer growth and penetrate deeper into the market, by leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance every touchpoint from selection to discovery to delivery,” Myntra CMO Sunder Balasubramanian said.