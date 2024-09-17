Festive season kicks off with the big 4 e-commerce giants announcing sales

Flipkart and Amazon will launch their annual festive sales on 26 September, while Myntra will start on 25 September, and Meesho will kick off on 27 September

Bengaluru: E-commerce majors Flipkart, Amazon India, Myntra, and Meesho will be conducting their annual sales this September, kicking off the festive season.

Flipkart and Amazon will launch their sales on 26 September, initially offering early access to their paid subscribers before opening the sale to all customers on 27 September.

“The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 promises to offer customers a wide selection, brand new product launches, great deals, convenient shopping experience, fast and reliable deliveries, easy and flexible payment options and much more,” said Saurabh Srivastava, vice president, Amazon India.

The US-based company, with over 1.4 million sellers, will showcase millions of products to customers on Amazon.in, including offerings from Indian small and midsize businesses (SMBs).

Customers can receive a 10% instant discount when using SBI Debit and Credit Cards, as well as Credit EMI options. Prime members can also enjoy 5% unlimited cashback on their purchases by using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

Amazon has also announced a substantial reduction in selling fees across multiple product categories effective from 9 September, which will provide a timely boost for sellers. With the revisions, sellers on Amazon India will benefit from fee reductions ranging from 3% to 12%.

Bengaluru-based homegrown marketplace Flipkart said it is ready to meet the festival demand for same-day delivery with over two lakh product categories across over 20 cities ahead of The Big Billion Days (TBBD) 2024.

“This TBBD will see 20% higher seller rewards and new customer constructs to help sellers maximise their growth potential during the festive season,” Flipkart said in a press release.

The Walmart group firm said it is directly generating over one lakh new jobs across its supply chain pan-India and is deepening its logistics capabilities with increased focus on faster and reliable deliveries across both metros and non-metros.

“This year’s TBBD will once again redefine the possibilities of e-commerce by driving inclusivity, innovation and sustainable growth across the board,” said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, chief executive officer of Flipkart Group. “Our vision remains steadfast in playing a pivotal role to shape the future of India’s digital economy.”

Flipkart’s fashion and lifestyle e-commerce platform Myntra will start its annual sale ‘Big Fashion Festival’ from 26 September, with audio and wearables brand BoAt as its title sponsor. Myntra Insiders (members of Myntra’s loyalty programme) will get early access on 25 September.

“Myntra will feature 3.4 million styles, marking a 47% increase from its previous edition, with participation from more than 9,700 brands across domestic, international and homegrown”, the company said in a statement.

It will feature a ‘Brand Of The Day’ promotion with exclusive offers, giving customers access to unbeatable selections, including a standout deal of ‘Buy 1, Get 4.

“Myntra’s cutting-edge tech and differentiated services, in addition to our selection from international, domestic and homegrown brands are sure to make the shopping experience truly seamless and enjoyable,” said Neha Wali, senior director – revenue and growth at Myntra.

During the event, customers can avail an extra 7.5% + 5% discount by using Myntra’s co-branded credit card in partnership with Kotak Mahindra Bank. Additionally, with guaranteed cashback from PhonePe and financial institutions like ICICI, Kotak, and Axis, Myntra shoppers can receive up to 10% off.

Online resale platform Meesho will also start its annual festive sale ‘Meesho Mega Blockbuster Sale’ in similar fashion, on 27 September, with over 20 lakh sellers and 12 crore product listings across 30 categories.

Meesho Mall, the platform dedicated to selling branded products, boasts a portfolio of around 1,000 national, direct-to-consumer (D2C), and regional brands. Meanwhile, Meesho Gold, its festive and occasion wear platform, offers over 20,000 products across various categories.

Ahead of the festive season, Meesho introduced new features including ‘Doorstep Exchange,’ allowing delivery executives to complete an exchange in a single visit. It also launched an in-app wallet called ‘Meesho Balance’ offering instant refunds without the need for bank details.

Additionally, the shipping process was streamlined with ‘Address Solutions,’ which integrates the ‘Use My Location’ feature, powered by reverse geocoding, to accurately identify locations even with incomplete addresses.

“We are excited to introduce user-friendly features like Meesho Balance and Doorstep Exchange,” said Megha Agarwal, general manager, Business at Meesho. “We look forward to the positive changes these features bring for our customers and remain committed to ongoing innovation, ensuring a seamless shopping experience this festive season and beyond.”