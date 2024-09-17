How D2C-first brand Pet Point is democratising pet care

While everyone is hopping on to the premiumisation trend, Delhi-based Pet Point is making pet care affordable by selling good quality products in the range of Rs 200 and Rs 500

New Delhi: With more than 17 years of service to pet parents, The Pet Point is a popular name in North India. The brand sells food, toiletries, accessories (including toys and other stuff), and personalised essentials for dogs, cats and small animals (hamsters, guinea pigs, rabbits, birds and ashes). It also sells lots of treats, under its D2C brand called Nootie.

Under One Woof ‘The Pet Point’ sells about 75-80 products including leashes and collars. Winter wear is a big part of its offering, which the company is now doubling down on with winter approaching in North India. “From jackets to t-shirts to boots, we sell everything for pets,” said Akshay Mahendru, Co-founder & CEO, of The Pet Point.

The brand has a world-class grooming salon for pets, with a waiting lounge for pet owners in its stores at Punjabi Bagh, Dwarka, Defence Colony, Rajender Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Rohini, Model Town, Vasant Kunj and Peera Garhi. Apart from 13 stores in Delhi, the brand has two stores in Gurugram (M3M Gurugram and Emaar Palm) and one

in Chandigarh.

The stores house a pet pharmacy, along with a veterinary care centre with professional veterinarians and experts available, completing the package of health and wellness care

of pets.

“If you want to become a pet parent starting from day zero to the time your pet gets old, we are here to help in the entire journey,” said Mahendru.

The USP

Pricing is what differentiates Pet Point and Nootie from the rest. The products are priced between Rs 200 and Rs 500 with the intention of democratising pet care.

“I believe that pet parenting should not be expensive. Pet care is not something to premiumise,” Mahendrusaid, adding that they want to become a mass pet care brand.

“Coming from a middle-class background, I understand how costly the livelihood is and making pet parenting expensive would be an extra burden. Hence, Nootie products are

affordable,” explained Mahendru.

The other distinguishing feature is the special product range—Collagen-based nutraceuticals. “The daily protein requirement of pets is six times more than humans. For sure, there are bigger players in this segment, but no one is working on collagen. We get marine collagen from a Japanese company. It is like a daily nutraceutical, a form of multivitamins for pets,” explained Mahendru.

Ticket Size

The brand recently ventured into quick commerce, and its product ticket size aligns well with this fast-paced retail model, leading to impressive performance. The average order

value (AOV) varies across different platforms, reflecting the brand’s adaptability to consumer preferences.

In traditional retail, the AOV stands at around `750-800, while on the website, it is higher at approximately 1,900, indicating a strong direct-to-consumer appeal. On quick commerce platforms, the AOV is around Rs 300, demonstrating the brand’s ability to

cater to impulsive and lower-ticket purchases, further expanding its reach and market presence.

Channel Play

The products are available across every platform, including retail shops, e-commerce, quick commerce (Zepto and Blinkit), websites and marketplaces. The marketplace availability is 70%, as compared to other platforms. The quick commerce sale percentage is 25% as it is playing the role of problem solver for the brand, states Mahendru.

“Quick commerce has its challenges, with inventory being the first and catalogue being the other challenge. E-commerce has its challenges, with the speed of delivery being the most challenging. We have seen that e-commerce bestsellers are being picked up by quick commerce.

Our e-commerce sales have gone down whereas quick commerce sales have increased,” said Mahendru adding that the strategy will be to scale on e-commerce and quick commerce.

Doing Well

The brand claims to be a pork table on all levels across platforms. “This year we will be planning to close at `21 crore,” said Mahendru.

He is hopeful of closing good business in the coming months as the first half of the year (mostly summers) is mostly slow for the category, as pets don’t eat much in summers.

“We are moving towards the second half where the temperatures will change across the country.

Our peak will come around December and January. We are gunning for our peak and that is where clothing will come will be a very big play in the next six months,” he said.

Future Plans

Over the next year, the brand plans to focus on expanding in North India, targeting key regions such as Punjab, Haryana, and Jammu, where recent performance has been particularly strong.

Cities like Jaipur, Amritsar, and Ludhiana are also key to this strategy, as Tier 2 cities perfectly align with the brand’s business model. With established distributors and a growing presence, these areas offer significant growth potential, making them ideal for the brand’s next phase of expansion.