Citykart opens over 25 new stores across India

The offline expansion will create around 600 jobs ahead of the festive season and help in reaching Rs950-Rs1,000 revenue this fiscal.

New Delhi: Gurugram-based value fashion retailer Citykart has opened over 25 new stores across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam and Odisha, welcoming customers ahead of the festive season, a release by the company said on Monday.

As part of this expansion, Citykart will be entering 15 new cities, backed by an investment of approximately Rs 50 crore, creating employment opportunities for around 500-600 people, the release added.

The expansion includes new stores in cities such as Ranchi (Jharkhand), Gaya, Khagaria, Kishanganj, Bhagalpur, Barh, Madhubani, Seohar, Jamui, Muzaffarpur (Zero Mile), and Ara in Bihar; Tezpur in Assam; and Phulbani in Odisha. New locations in Uttar Pradesh include Jhansi, Gorakhpur, Agra, Banaras (Suswahi and Ram Nagar), and Ghaziabad, along with the first store in New Delhi.

“The festive season brings cheer, and we are thrilled and fully prepared for the upcoming sales. Launching 25 to 30 new Citykart stores across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and other new states reflects our dedication to better serving our customers,” said Ritesh Rathi, chief operating officer (COO), of Citykart Retail.

The new stores will play a significant role in helping the company reach revenues of Rs 950 to Rs 1,000 crore in the financial year 2025.

The brand is currently operational in nine states with a total of 108 stores, including 54 in Uttar Pradesh, 39 in Bihar, 6 in Assam, 3 in Odisha, and others in Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Tripura, and Jharkhand.