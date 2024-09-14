Amazon India creates over 1.1 lakh seasonal jobs ahead of festive season

These opportunities include direct and indirect jobs across India in cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Chennai, among others

Bengaluru: Amazon India has created more than 110,000 seasonal job opportunities across its operations network to cater to increased demand during the festive season, the company said in a press release.

These opportunities include direct and indirect jobs across India in cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Chennai, among others.

“We have hired over 1.1 lakh additional people to strengthen our fulfillment and logistics network and ensure we can handle the increased demand seamlessly,” said Abhinav Singh, vice president-operations, Amazon India. “A number of these associates continue to work with Amazon even after the festive season and many others return year after year to work with Amazon.”

A majority of these new hires have already been onboarded, the release added.

The company hired thousands of women associates, and close to 1900 disabled persons into its existing network.

“It is encouraging to see the company hiring a significant number of women and persons with disabilities for these roles while prioritizing the well-being of its associates through initiatives focused on their safety, healthcare, and educational support.

“We commend such efforts by Amazon and other corporates to generate inclusive employment opportunities while upholding worker welfare,” Union Minister of Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya said.

Amazon India has implemented a range of initiatives focused on associate wellbeing including the recently launched Project Ashray, which offers dedicated resting points for delivery associates across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Amazon also has specific welfare programs like Sushruta which offers healthcare support to truck drivers through early detection, diagnosis, and health camps across key regions and the Pratidhi Scholarship which provides scholarships to associates’ children for quality education.

American e-commerce and cloud computing company Amazon entered India in June 2013 as an online marketplace. The company delivers to 100% serviceable pin codes in India, with more than 97% PIN codes, now being able to receive deliveries within two days of placing an order.