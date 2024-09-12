71% Indians indicate a sentiment to shop online this festive season: Report

The report indicates that nearly 50% of respondents planning to shop online would spend more on festive shopping this year compared to last year

Bengaluru: As many as 71% of Indian consumers indicate a sentiment to shop online this festive season, according to a study conducted by Ipsos Research, commissioned by Amazon India.

Among the respondents surveyed, a high 89% expressed their excitement for the upcoming festivities. Nearly 50% of respondents who intend to shop online, stated they would spend more on online festive shopping compared to last year. This trend cuts across metros (55%) and tier-2 cities (43% in cities with 10-40 lakh population).

The study also reveals that over 73% of respondents trust Amazon for their festive needs. 75% consumers associated Amazon India with offering a wide selection of products, while 72% perceived that sellers on Amazon provide attractive deals, and 73% viewed it as a reliable and trustworthy online shopping destination.

“The months leading up to the festivities are significant as many major shopping explorations and purchase decisions occur during this time,” said Saurabh Srivastava, vice president, category leadership, Amazon India. “This period also presents an opportunity for us to delight customers with vast selection, great value coupled with highly trusted and seamless shopping experience which reflects evolving customer preferences.”

As per the study, convenience emerges as a major driver, with 76% appreciating the ability to shop remotely anytime, anywhere. Other key factors driving online shopping include fast delivery at scale (74%), confidence in the authenticity of products during online shopping events (75%), and accessible payment options like no-cost EMI (75%).

“Our recent survey reveals that a significant majority of urban Indians are eagerly looking forward to festive shopping,” said Amit Adarkar, country manager of Ipsos India. “This positive sentiment presents a golden opportunity for brands and marketers to connect with consumers and create compelling campaigns and offers that resonate with the festive spirit.”

The survey points out that consumers favour Amazon for purchasing apparel, footwear and fashion accessories (35%) and beauty (34%) this festive season, with the next closest competitor at 27% and 29%, respectively.

73% respondents agreed that online sale events during the festive season offers everything needed for festivities. Gen-Z takes the lead with 86% with the intent to purchase apparel, footwear and fashion accessories, online. While 82% agreed online festive sale events offer attractive discounts.

For customers looking to buy Grocery during online sale events, 35% preferred Amazon. Quality assurance was also a priority, with 72% of respondents believing in the reliability of online grocery purchases. 71% appreciated online grocery shopping owing to the convenience of flexible delivery slots.

Electronic items continue to be a major focus during festive season, with 69% expressing their trust in online shopping events to purchase electronic items.

Midrange smartphones in the Rs 10,001 – Rs 30,000 draw interest with almost 80% respondents willing to purchase a mobile in this price band during festive online shopping events.

Furthermore, 74% of respondents appreciate the access to new brand and product launches for large appliances during the festive season. 30% stated that they wish to buy home décor products in these online events.

Digital payment methods are on the rise, with 64% of consumers choosing UPI for online shopping. In addition, 82% indicated that their favoured digital payment method for earning rewards and cashback is UPI.