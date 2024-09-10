Register Now
Truckers in West Bengal to go on three-day strike ahead of festive season

Despite repeated pleas to curb the overloading of goods, it continues because of a section of truckers and officials, he said

New Delhi: Truckers in West Bengal called for a 72-hour strike from Wednesday over a host of demands that includes a ban on overloading, their association said.

The strike called by the Federation of West Bengal Truck Operators Association (WBTOA) could disrupt the supply chain of essential commodities ahead of the festive season.

“The strike will begin from 6 am on Wednesday,” FWBTOA office-bearer Subhas Chandra Bose said.

“As a result, truck owners are deprived of fair transportation fees. Also, overloading causes damage to roads and vehicles, and increases the threat of fatal accidents,” he added.

The truckers alleged that Rs 236 per truck were being illegally taken at weighbridges in some districts such as Birbhum and Coochbehar to allow overloading.

They also claimed that due to low cargo volume, 3 lakh of the estimated 7 lakh trucks in the state are out of business.

They also alleged that they face harassment by police and land revenue officers in various districts.

