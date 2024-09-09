Zeelab Pharmacy reaches 200 store milestone

The company is targeting to launch 1,000 new stores within the next three years

Bengaluru: Delhi-based pharmacy retail chain Zeelab Pharmacy, parented by Zee Laboratories Ltd. has reached the milestone of 200 stores across India, with the launch of its latest store at Danso Chowk, a senior company official wrote on social media on Sunday.

“Today, Zeelab Pharmacy has reached the significant milestone of 200 company-owned stores,” Rohit Mukul, founder of Zeelab Pharmacy said in a LinkedIn post while sharing pictures of the new store.

The company is preparing to launch 1,000 new stores within the next three years. “Here’s to reaching 1,000 stores over the next three years and transforming the landscape of Indian pharma retail forever,” Mukul added.

Zeelab Pharmacy stores provide a selection of over 2,000 generic medicines.

Zee Laboratories has a network of over 500 distributors and more than 1,000 retail stores across India. Internationally, Zeelab exports pharmaceuticals to over 50 countries and maintains registered facilities in more than 12 countries, with offices in UAE, Bolivia, Uganda, Ivory Coast, Ireland, Peru, and others.