Ingka Centres unveils its 2nd meeting place, to invest Rs 55,000 cr

Lykli Noida will be Ingka Centres’ first meeting place in the world with a hotel as part of the mixed-use development

New Delhi: Ingka Centres, part of the Ingka Group (which also includes Ikea Retail and Ingka Investments) on Monday said it plans to invest around Rs 5,500 crore to develop an enormous mix us development in Noida.

Ingka Centres unveiled the design and investment plans for its second mix-use development or “meeting place” in India that are branded as Lykli, in Noida.

The development – sandwiched between the metro stations of Sector 51 and Sector 52 in Noida – is showcased as a shopping destination in Noida with commercial and office spaces and a hotel and will be sprawled across 47,833 sq.m.

The event took place in the presence of Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath; Nand Gopal Gupta, Minister for Industrial Development of Uttar Pradesh; Ambassador of Sweden Jan Thesleff; Sebastian Hylving, Global Expansion and Development Director, Ingka Centres and Susanne Pulverer, CEO & Chief Sustainability Officer, Ikea India.

“The unveiling of Lykli in Noida marks a significant step forward in the development of Uttar Pradesh as a hub of modern urban living. The project not only reflects the growth and development of Noida but also aligns with our vision of creating sustainable, community-focused spaces across the state,” said Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Anchored by an Ikea store, Lykli Noida will be spread across 47,833 sq.m and will be one of the biggest retail projects in Delhi NCR, offering a blend of retail, dining, hospitality, co-working spaces, entertainment, and cultural experiences. It is expected to attract more than 25 million visitors.

“The unveiling of Lykli in Noida is a landmark in our journey to create meeting places that resonate with local communities while embracing exceptional standards of innovation and sustainability. We envision Lykli as a vibrant hub that will meet the needs of Noida’s growing population where people can shop, eat, sleep, live, and play and set a new benchmark for future urban developments in India,” said Sebastian Hylving, Global Expansion & Development Director at Ingka Centres.

The meeting place will follow sustainable construction techniques, using sustainably sourced materials with less carbon emissions. The building will be environmentally friendly and will pursue LEED Platinum certification for the whole building and WELL Gold certification for offices. This will mean an energy-efficient building that maximizes the use of renewable energy, aims for 100% water recycling, and zero waste to landfill. Direct connection to 2 metro stations and 4500 parking slots with more than 70 EV charging stations will encourage sustainable mobility. In addition to this Lykli will also implement social and environmental initiatives with local communities to have a positive impact and be a good neighbour.

Ingka Centres has more than 40 years of experience in shopping centres and today works with over 3000 brands across its portfolio of 35 meeting places in 13 markets. The company hosts and serves more than 352 million visitors each year. Ingka Centres creates its meeting places by collaborating with local communities, as well as its tenants and partners, to ensure they are destinations with emotional meaning that add value and build social connections.

Ikea India, part of Ingka Group opened its first retail store in Hyderabad in August 2018. It is present online today in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Gujarat, Bengaluru, and 62 more markets around these regions. Three big-format Ikea stores are operational in Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai, and Bengaluru, and one city store in Mumbai. Along with Retail, Ikea Purchasing, Ikea Foundation, Ikea Investment, Ingka Centres, Global Business Operations (GBO), and other entities are investing in India to create an even bigger impact as one Ikea.