Carrefour to re-enter India in a franchisee partnership with Apparel Group

New Delhi: France’s largest supermarket operator Carrefour is re-entering India in a franchisee partnership with Dubai-based Apparel Group that plans to open a chain of supermarkets throughout India.

This is the second inning for Paris-based Carrefour which exited its cash-and-carry business in India a decade ago amid incurring heavy losses in its India business. India allows 100% foreign direct investments in cash-and-carry or wholesale business but they are only allowed to sell products to other businesses and retailers – and not to the general consumers.

Now Carrefour is coming to India in a new avatar of Carrefour-branded franchisee stores that will sell directly to consumers and it will compete here with the likes of DMart and Reliance Smart Bazaar among other supermarket operators.

On Monday, Apparel Group India Pvt. Ltd, part of the UAE-based fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate Apparel Group, has announced its partnership with Carrefour, a social media post said on Monday.

“We are thrilled to announce Apparel Group’s partnership with Carrefour to introduce Carrefour’s renowned retail experience with plans for nationwide expansion across India,” said Apparel Group India Pvt. Ltd. in a LinkedIn post.

Today, Apparel Group in India caters to millions of eager shoppers through its over 200 retail stores and over 10 brands on all platforms while employing over 3000 staff.

Carrefour Group, a global leader in food retail, operates a diverse network of over 14,000 stores across more than 40 countries. In 2023, Carrefour generated a revenue of €94.1 billion.

The company’s integrated store network employs over 300,000 people, all working towards Carrefour’s mission of becoming a pioneer in the global food transition. By providing high-quality, affordable food, Carrefour is dedicated to making nutritious options accessible to everyone. Altogether, over 500,000 individuals are employed under the Carrefour brand worldwide.