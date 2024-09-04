Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Fashion & LifestyleLatest News

Raymond Lifestyle to add 900 new outlets in 3 years

PTI
By PTI
47
0
Must Read
PTI
PTI

In a release on Tuesday, the company said it will get listed on the bourses on September 5

New Delhi: Raymond Lifestyle Ltd will be listed on the stock exchanges on September 5 and aims to add 900 new outlets in three years.

Following the demerger of its retail and lifestyle businesses, Raymond will have two listed entities.

In a release on Tuesday, the company said it will get listed on the bourses on September 5.

The company plans to add 900 new outlets over three years. The Raymond Group’s lifestyle business entity is eyeing a 15% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) to attain around 7% market share in the fast-growing men ‘s-wear wedding market by 2027, the release said.

“The demerger aims at unlocking shareholder value by creating a focused lifestyle business entity. Raymond Lifestyle will sharpen its strategic focus in this fast-growing sector to become among the top three global fabric suppliers by the end of this year.

“The global scenario presents significant opportunities, particularly the challenges in China and Bangladesh and trade agreements with the UK, EU and Australia,” Raymond Group Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Singhania said.

Latest News
Food & BeverageIndiaretailing Bureau -

McDonald’s partners with Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) for developing nutritional products

The first product under the long-term partnership is multi-millet-based buns, which was launched today Mumbai: McDonald’s (South and West) has launched...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.