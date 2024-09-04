Register Now
Mars Cosmetics expands reach with Shoppers Stop partnership

Indiaretailing Bureau
The company also plans to expand its presence to 40 Shoppers Stop stores across the country by the end of this fiscal year

New Delhi: City-based cosmetic brand Mars Cosmetics has announced its partnership with Shoppers Stop, a Mumbai-based department store chain, a release by the company said.

In the upcoming days, Mars products will be available in seven Shoppers Stop locations across key cities, including Ahmedabad, Pune, Bangalore, Kolkata, Vijayawada, Noida, and more, the release added.

The company also plans to expand its presence to 40 Shoppers Stop stores nationwide by the end of this fiscal year.

“This partnership aligns with our mission to make Mars Cosmetics accessible to beauty enthusiasts across India. We’re confident that our customers will enjoy a seamless shopping experience and look forward to expanding our presence even further in the coming months,” said  Rishabh Sethia, Director, of Mars Cosmetics.

Mars Cosmetics offers 100% vegetarian beauty products designed for the consumer. Shoppers Stop is one of India’s largest retail chains, known for offering a diverse range of high-quality products across fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and other categories. With a strong presence across the country, Shoppers Stop remains a preferred shopping destination for millions of customers.

