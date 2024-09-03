Nothing Before Coffee to open 400 outlets worldwide in 3 years

The value-focused coffee brand will launch 80 new outlets by the end of 2025

Bengaluru: Jaipur-based quick service restaurant (QSR) chain Nothing Before Coffee (NBC) is targeting to launch 400 new outlets worldwide in the next three years, including 150 locations across Europe, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

The expansion will kick off with flagship stores and expansion in two international markets. The value-focused coffee brand will also open 80 new outlets by the end of 2025.

NBC was established in 2017 by school friends Akshay Kedia, Anand Jain, Ankesh Jain, and Shubham Bhandari. It offers more than 100 beverages across different categories with coffee as the core product.

Since opening its first outlet in Jaipur, the brand has expanded to 65 outlets across cities such as Delhi, Pune, Udaipur, Kota, Surat, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kerala, Nagpur, Bikaner, Bhopal, Indore, and Lucknow.

In May 2024, the company made its foray into the global market with its first outlet in Portugal.

Recently, the company celebrated its seven year anniversary and opened four new stores at Delhi Mumbai Expressway, Ghaziabad, New Delhi and Pune.

“Completing seven years is a momentous achievement that brings with it great responsibility,” said co-founder Kedia. “Our goal is to sustain our brand’s legacy, meet customer expectations, and continuously offer compelling reasons for our patrons to keep coming back.”

