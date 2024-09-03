Lulu Mall Kozhikode to open on 9 September

Spread across three floorrs, the new 3.5 lakh sq. ft. mall houses a 1.5 lakh square foot Lulu Hypermarket, a multi-cuisine food court with 16 diverse brands and more than 50 leading local, national and international brands



New Delhi: UAE-based multinational conglomerate company Lulu Group will open its latest mall in Kozhikode, Kerala on 9 September, as per a social media post by the retail conglomerate.

“LuLu Mall Kozhikode proudly announces its grand opening on September 9th! Join us as we bring a world-class shopping and lifestyle experience to the heart of Kozhikode. The mall will be open to the public after 11 AM. See you there!,“ said Lulu Malls India in a LinkedIn video post.

Kozhikode, a charming city in North Kerala, is celebrated for its pristine beaches, rich history, and significant role in the global spice trade. As the landing site of Vasco da Gama in 1498, it became the gateway to the Malabar region, attracting traders from around the world.

Expanding its presence in India, Lulu Group International—a commercial real estate giant headquartered in Abu Dhabi—has introduced its latest venture, Lulu Mall Kozhikode. Located in Mankavu, this 3.5 lakh square foot mall is positioned near Mavoor Road, just 5 km from Kozhikode Cyber Park and Government Medical College, amidst a vibrant residential community.

Spread across three floors, the mall houses a 1.5 lakh sq. ft. Lulu Hypermarket, a Lulu Fashion Store, Lulu Connect stores selling gadgets and 50 top brands such as Tissot, Skechers, Levi’s and Allen Solly.

Beyond shopping, Lulu Mall Kozhikode features a multi-cuisine food court with 16 diverse brands, including KFC, Pizza Hut, Starbucks, and the fusion restaurant Flame’n’Go. Entertainment options include an exclusive gaming arena for children. The mall also offers ample parking for up to 1,800 vehicles.