Chalu Chinese, The Indian Momo Co. to open 6 outlets in September

The 2020-founded company operates in different formats like Chalu Chinese with over 190 stores, The Indian Momo Co. with over 40 stores and Wh-eat Burger with over 25 stores

New Delhi: Bhopal-based food and beverage company Chalu Chinese and The Indian Momo Co. plan to open six outlets this month, a company top executive told IndiaRetailing.

“The outlets will be functional at VVIP Style Mall, Ghaziabad; CS Metro Station, New Delhi; Cube Stop, Hosur, Karnataka; Cube Stop, Kalghatgi, Karnataka; Hinjewadi, Pune and Vijay City Centre, Dasuya, Punjab,” said Vibhanshu Mishra, chief executive officer, Chalu Chinese and Twenty1 Food Courts. “The company has set aside an investment of Rs 1.3 crore for these six launches.”