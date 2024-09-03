Chalu Chinese, The Indian Momo Co. to open 6 outlets in September

The 2020-founded company operates in different formats like Chalu Chinese with over 190 stores, The Indian Momo Co. with over 40 stores and Wh-eat Burger with over 25 stores
New Delhi: Bhopal-based food and beverage company Chalu Chinese and The Indian Momo Co. plan to open six outlets this month, a company top executive told IndiaRetailing.
“The outlets will be functional at VVIP Style Mall, Ghaziabad; CS Metro Station, New Delhi; Cube Stop, Hosur, Karnataka; Cube Stop, Kalghatgi, Karnataka; Hinjewadi, Pune and Vijay City Centre, Dasuya, Punjab,” said Vibhanshu Mishra, chief executive officer, Chalu Chinese and Twenty1 Food Courts. “The company has set aside an investment of Rs 1.3 crore for these six launches.”
The chain has opened over 250 outlets (all brands together) in just 3.5 years in over 27 cities and claims to be the only Indo-Chinese brand to have this kind of expansion rate without external funding.
The brands offered by Chalu Chinese directly compete with those offered by existing players in the niche like the 2008-incepted Wow Momo! which has similar formats Wow! Chicken, Wow! China and Wow! Momo.
In terms of revenue growth, Chalu Aapna Desi Chinese which is around four years old clocked a revenue of Rs 53 crore in the financial year (FY) 2023-2024. The company plans to close this fiscal with a turnover of Rs 90 crore.