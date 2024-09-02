Zudio goes global, opens first international store in Dubai

The new store is located at Silicon Central Mall in UAE

New Delhi: Tata Group-owned value retail fast fashion chain Zudio has opened its first international store in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a social media post said on Monday.

Noel Tata, MD of Tata International and Vice Chairman of Trent inaugurated the 11,000 sq ft store in Dubai’s Silicon Central Mall, a prominent shopping centre that is owned by Lulu Group. Other officials of Tata Trent and Chief Executive Officer P Venkatesaulu were also present at the launch event.

“𝐖𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐟 𝐙𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐨’𝐬 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐔𝐀𝐄 𝐚𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐥!,” said Navaneeth Sudhakaran, General Manager of Real Estate & Property Division – Dubai & Northern Emirates at LuLu Group International in a LinkedIn post.

“This milestone marks the beginning of an exciting journey, bringing Zudio’s blend of style and affordability to fashion enthusiasts in the UAE. This iconic brand, known for its trendsetting designs and unbeatable prices, is now ready to redefine fashion retail in the region,” the post added.

Zudio, a fashion brand under Trent Ltd., the retail arm of Tata Group, has quickly become a prominent player in India’s fashion industry. Launched in September 2016 with its first store on Commercial Street, Bengaluru, Zudio has rapidly expanded, boasting 506 stores across the country, as per its official website. The brand has ambitious plans to further its reach, with IndiaRetailing reporting that Zudio aims to open up to 200 more stores in the fiscal year 2024-25.

The store sells fashion, beauty and lifestyle products for men, women and kids that are mostly priced below Rs 1,000.

In addition to Zudio, Tata Trent operates other well-known apparel brands like Westside, Utsa, and Samoh, along with the beauty, accessories, and decor brand Misbu. The company also runs the Star chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. Furthermore, Trent has two joint ventures with Spain’s Inditex SA, bringing the iconic Zara and Massimo Dutti labels to the Indian market.