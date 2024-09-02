Unicommerce eSolutions limited posts PAT growth of 31% Y-o-Y in Q1FY25

For Q1 FY25, the company reported a revenue increase of approximately 9% year-on-year (YoY), reaching Rs 274.7 million, compared to Rs 251.6 million

New Delhi: Gurugram-based Unicommerce eSolutions Limited, announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024.

“Unicommerce is simplifying eCommerce selling. India’s eCommerce is poised for continued growth, with increasing digital adoption and evolving consumer preferences towards online shopping being strong growth drivers,” said Kapil Makhija, managing director, of Unicommerce. “While the eCommerce industry’s long-term growth story is robust, we are also mindful of the recent slowdown that affected the sector due to macroeconomic challenges and shifts in consumer spending patterns. Despite this, we continue to acquire new clients across industry verticals, which is consistent with the overarching trend of increasing digital adoption by participants in the eCommerce ecosystem.”

For Q1 FY25, the company reported a revenue increase of approximately 9% year-on-year (YoY), reaching Rs 274.7 million, compared to Rs 251.6 million in Q1 FY24. Adjusted EBITDA also saw a significant rise of about 23% YoY, growing from Rs 36.3 million in Q1 FY24 to Rs 44.7 million in Q1 FY25. The adjusted EBITDA margins improved by approximately 185 basis points YoY, increasing from 14.4% in Q1 FY24 to 16.3% in Q1 FY25. Additionally, Profit After Tax (PAT) increased by around 31% YoY, reaching Rs 35.1 million, compared to Rs 26.8 million in the same quarter last year.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Annual Recurring Revenue stood at Rs 1,098.8 million, reflecting a YoY growth of approximately 9%. The revenue per employee for the quarter was Rs 3.2 million on an annualized basis. Client concentration, specifically revenue from the top 10 clients, was recorded at 21.3%. In Q1 FY25, the company added over 85 enterprise clients, bringing the total number of enterprise clients to 855. During this period, the number of order items processed stood at 212.8 million, with an Annual Transaction Run Rate of 850 million+.

Incorporated in 2012, Unicommerce is an e-commerce enablement Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) platform that enables end-to-end management of e-commerce operations for brands, sellers and logistics service provider firms.