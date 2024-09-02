Register Now
Jaipur rapidly emerging as a key market: Amazon India

PTI
PTI
Representative Image | Credit: Freepik
PTI
PTI

Consumers in Jaipur are consciously opting for nutritious products, such as peanut butter, dry fruits, ghee, health bars, homoeopathic remedies

New Delhi: Online shopping company Amazon India on Friday said Jaipur has rapidly emerged as a key market for pre-festive essentials across categories like grocery, baby care, health and personal care, and pet care products.

“Consumers in Jaipur are consciously opting for nutritious products, such as peanut butter, dry fruits, ghee, health bars, homoeopathic remedies, and multivitamins,” Nishant Raman, Director of Consumables at Amazon India, said.

“The city ranks as the 4th highest unit-selling market for spreads like peanut butter on Amazon. in, while its residents purchase three times more health bars, homoeopathic remedies, and multivitamins compared to the national average,” he said.

Raman said that Jaipur is one of the most important markets for the company.

