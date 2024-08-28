AbCoffee partners with Shoppers Stop

The coffee speciality brand has already launched three new coffee decks within Shoppers Stop stores across Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai

Bengaluru: Tech-enabled grab-and-go coffee chain AbCoffee has partnered with department store chain Shoppers Stop to open coffee outlets across Shoppers Stop stores nationwide, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

The coffee speciality brand has already launched three new coffee decks within Shoppers Stop stores in metropolitan cities, strategically located at Rohini in Delhi, Bannerghatta in Bengaluru, and Andheri in Mumbai.

“Based on market consumption data, we have realised coffee has the closest affinity to shopping and customers prefer a beverage break,” said Kavindra Mishra, chief executive officer of Shoppers Stop. “AbCoffee is an up and coming new age brand which complements our format and we are excited about this opportunity.”

AbCoffee claims to be the first-ever coffee chain to have more than 50 outlets in just 2 years. With coffee starting at just Rs 77, consumers can visit the new counters, order online through Zomato, and Swiggy or pre-order their coffees for pick up on its web app.

The brand’s grab-and-go format, coupled with speciality coffee offerings and advanced backend operations, has facilitated the serving of over 700,000 coffees in a short timeframe. The chain sources 100% specialty coffee beans from India’s coffee plantations, resulting in a customer loyalty rate of 61%.

Shoppers Stop Ltd. was established in 1991 by property developer K Raheja Corp with its first store in Andheri, Mumbai. Today, the company operates over 114 department stores in more than 56 cities, over 7 premium home concept stores, 88 speciality beauty stores of M.A.C, Estée Lauder, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Jo Malone, Too Faced, SSBeauty, and over 30 Intune stores.