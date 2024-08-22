Nexus Ventures Partners sells 1.06% stake in Delhivery for Rs 344 cr

Register Now
Representative Image | Credit: File
New Delhi: Venture capital firm Nexus Ventures Partners on Wednesday sold 1.06 per cent shares in Delhivery for over Rs 344 crore through an open market transaction.

US-based Nexus Ventures Partners, through its affiliate Nexus Ventures III, sold more than 78 lakh shares or 1.06 per cent stake in Delhivery through a bulk deal on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 440 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 344.06 crore.

Details of buyers of Delhivery‘s shares could not be ascertained.

At the end of the June quarter, Nexus Ventures III held a 7 per cent stake in the Gurugram-based integrated third-party logistics service provider, shareholding data with the bourse showed.

Shares of Delhivery settled 1.94 per cent lower at Rs 429.70 apiece on the NSE.

