Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Latest News

Amazon’s home, kitchen segment witnesses 25% growth in FY’24 in Odisha

PTI
By PTI
22
0
Representative Image | Credit: Unsplash
Must Read
PTI
PTI

The company also registered a 15% growth in new customers in Odisha which is one of the fastest-growing states, Amazon India’s Home, Kitchen

New Delhi: E-commerce major Amazon India on Wednesday said its home, kitchen and outdoors segment has grown by nearly 25% in Odisha in the 2023-24 fiscal as compared to the previous year.

The company also registered a 15% growth in new customers in Odisha which is one of the fastest-growing states, Amazon India’s Home, Kitchen and Outdoors segment Director K N Srikanth said.

There is growing demand for sports and sporting equipment in the region with the cricket gears experiencing more than 80% year-on-year growth, he said.

Similarly, demand for equipment for racquet sports, including badminton, tennis and table tennis, surged nearly 150% during the last financial year, indicating a strong focus on outdoor sports, he said.

The online marketplace has 51 service partners, 52 delivery stations and nearly 16,000 sellers in the state.

The company will continue to work with local stores and MSMEs across the state, he added.

Catering to evolving customers’ needs, Amazon is currently live with 9 EV (electric vehicle) brands in more than 10 cities of Odisha.

Interestingly, Bhubaneswar sold at least one electric scooter every two days in July, Srikanth said.

The capital of the state has experienced nearly 30% growth in the large furniture category, with premium items such as sofa sets, mattresses and wardrobes showing a 40% increase in sales, the company official said.

Latest News
Fashion & LifestyleRasul Bailay -

UK-based Clarks shoes snaps ties with Reliance Retail; closing all India stores

The UK footwear brand may, however, consider restructuring its India business and operate in the country as a single-brand...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.