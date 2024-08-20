Register Now
D2C fashion brands Highlander and Tokyo Talkies expand into offline retail

Indiaretailing Bureau
Brand Studio Lifestyle's first HighlanderXTokyo Talkies store in Kukkatpalli Hyderabad
This month, the company opened 13 new stores, with 10 in Gujarat, one in Hyderabad, and two in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: D2C (direct-to-consumer) fashion brands Highlander and Tokyo Talkies, owned by Bengaluru-based Brand Studio Lifestyle, have forayed into offline retail, the company said in a press release on Monday.

This month alone, the company opened 13 new stores, with 10 in Gujarat, one in Hyderabad, and two in Bengaluru.

The digital-first brands will launch over 90 stores this fiscal year, with an initial rollout of 30 across Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, and Karnataka.

Menswear brand Highlander offers products such as shirts, jeans and cargos, with over 300 new styles launched weekly. Meanwhile, womenswear brand Tokyo Talkies provides Gen Z-led fashion, offering 600 new monthly styles.

“We are thrilled to launch Highlander and Tokyo Talkies stores,” said Shyam S Prasad, chief executive officer of Brand Studio Lifestyle. “Our offline expansion aims to make our fashion accessible across geographies and formats, whether offline or online.”

The company’s strategic retail plan includes both stand-alone stores for each brand and joint Highlander X Tokyo Talkies outlets. Stand-alone stores will range from 2,000 to 3,000 sq. ft. in malls and high streets, while combined outlets will range from 4,000 to 5,000 sq. ft.

Brand Studio Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd., established in 2015, is home to six brands: Highlander, Tokyo Talkies, Vishudh, Ketch, Locomotive, and Hoop. In 2021, the company launched Getketch.com, introducing its D2C website and app.

The retailer caters to millions of customers across over 20,000 pin codes, shipping 1.5 to 2 million pieces monthly. Through its D2C website and app, getketch.com, both brands amassed over 3 million customers in two and a half years.

