Le Pain Quotidien re-enters Indian market, targets 100 outlets by 2035

The QSR chain targets a brand valuation of Rs 1,000 crore over the next decade

Bengaluru: Belgian bakery and restaurant brand Le Pain Quotidien has re-entered the Indian market, through a master franchise agreement with Bake & Brew Pvt. Ltd., a venture backed by Nalanda Group, the company announced on Wednesday.

The quick service restaurant (QSR) chain first entered India in 2010, opening an outlet located at Powai, Mumbai. However, the restaurant was closed in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, as indicated by the last post on the brand’s India Instagram handle.

This time, the diner chain is aiming to establish over 100 outlets across India by 2035. It also targets a brand valuation of Rs 1,000 crore over the next decade.

“We are ecstatic to bring Le Pain Quotidien back to India,” said Annick Van Overstraeten, chief executive officer of Le Pain Quotidien. “Partnering with Bake & Brew ensures we meet the local market’s expectations and sustainability goals.”

With an initial investment of Rs 35 crore, the venture will begin by launching two flagship outlets in Mumbai by March 2025, followed by an aggressive expansion strategy targeting major metro areas and key travel retail locations, including airports, the company added.

“Our collaboration is driven by a shared vision to introduce Indian consumers to Le Pain Quotidien’s unique blend of rustic charm and modern innovation,” said Brijesh Agrawal, director of Bake & Brew.

In India, the brand will maintain 80% of its global menu while adapting 20% to local tastes. Additionally, the restaurants will offer a range of healthy beverages, including house-made lemonades, teas, and coffees.

The brand is also expected to generate approximately 1,500 new jobs, accompanied by skills training programs.

Founded by Alain Coumont in Brussels in 1990, Le Pain Quotidien currently operates more than 220 locations worldwide in 20 countries, including US, UK, Belgium, France, India, Switzerland, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Turkey, Spain, UAE, Japan, and Argentina.