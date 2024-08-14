Cantabil clocks Rs 127.9 cr in quarterly revenue, a 14.4% growth YOY

As part of its expansion, Cantabil has opened 11 new exclusive retail stores during the Q1 of FY 25

New Delhi: Apparel manufacturer Cantabil Retail India Ltd. has reported a revenue of Rs 127.9 crore with an Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of Rs 39.4 crore and a net profit of Rs 11.4 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024 of the financial year (FY) 2025.

The company reported a revenue growth of 14.4% and EBITDA growth of 14.5% year on year (YoY). However, PAT growth stood at 8.9% YoY.

As part of its expansion, Cantabil opened 11 new exclusive retail stores during the quarter in different states taking its total store count to 545.

“FY 25 has started on a positive note with the Company delivering a double-digit volume growth of 18% in total and achieving a positive SSG (same store growth),” said Vijay Bansal, CMD, Cantabil Retail India Ltd. “This was achieved despite a lower wedding season demand and heat wave conditions specifically in north India impacting consumption. The above normal monsoon prediction and its progress so far are likely to translate into improvement in discretionary spending,” he added.

Established in 2000, Cantabil Retail India Ltd. is in the business of designing, manufacturing, branding, and retailing apparel under the brand name CANTABIL. Its products are also available on all major marketplaces such as Myntra, Ajio, Flipkart, Amazon, and Cantabilshop.com.