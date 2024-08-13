Honasa’s Bblunt hits Rs 1,000 cr net ARR

BBlunt offers solutions suitable for Indian hair types and conditions, focusing on hair colours, shampoos, conditioners

New Delhi: Honasa’s hair care brand Bblunt has achieved an annual recurring revenue rate (ARR) of Rs 100 crore and has grown four times since its acquisition, a release by the company said on Tuesday.

“We are extremely thrilled with BBlunt’s achievement of reaching an Rs 100 crore annual run rate and growing the brand 4x since the acquisition. From the outset, we were confident in the brand’s potential and knew that our strategic playbooks could drive its expansion,” said Varun Alagh, chief executive officer, of Honasa Consumer Limited. “Our success is rooted in a strategic approach that nurtures brands resonating with modern consumers who value both affordability and the freedom to experiment. As we continue to leverage data-driven insights and prioritize digital-first strategies, we remain committed to setting new benchmarks in the beauty and personal care industry.”

Founded in 2016, Honasa Consumer Limited went public in 2023 and has built a portfolio of consumer brands like Mamaearth, The Derma Co., Aqualogica, Ayuga and Staze.

Honasa Consumer’s shares settled at Rs 465 up 13% on Tuesday.