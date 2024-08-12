Fashion brand White Hanger opens at Omaxe Chowk

The new store has an expanse of 20,000 sq. ft.

New Delhi: New Delhi-based celebration wear brand White Hanger opens a new 20,000 sq. ft. store at Omaxe Chowk, Chandni Chowk in Delhi.

“We are happy to welcome White Hanger to Omaxe Chowk. Their expansive store and stylish collection align perfectly with our vision of providing diverse and premium shopping options for our visitors,” said Jatin Goel, Executive Director of Omaxe Group.

In addition to White Hanger, Omaxe Chowk has recently welcomed prominent stores, including Tanishq, the renowned jewellery brand, and Ghoomar Restaurant, known for its authentic Rajasthani cuisine. These additions reflect the group’s commitment to offering its patrons a premium shopping and dining experience.

White Hanger offers smart casual and traditional fashion retail brands for men. According to the company’s official website, the brand has over six outlets across cities like Raipur, Bilaspur, Delhi, Kanpur and Lucknow.

Recently, White Hanger captured the attention when the Bollywood star Tiger Shroff donned its exquisite designs at the Ambani Wedding.